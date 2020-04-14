Coronavirus update: First death in Philadelphia prison system

Philly releases preliminary infection data by race

Thomas Farley, the city’s health commissioner, announced preliminary numbers for the racial distribution of COVID-19 infections in Philadelphia. They are:

34% Unknown race/ethnicity

40% Black

14% White

6% Latinx

2% Asian

2% Other

Infection rates suggest that Philadelphia is “flattening the curve with social distancing,” Farley said, but “the virus is still circulating in the city, even if it’s circulating at lower levels.”

He added that there’s “no question” that if we stopped social distancing now, infection rates would surge and hospitals would struggle to respond.

Currently, 37% of hospital beds and 30% of ICU beds in Philadelphia are still available, Farley said. There are 575 people infected with COVID-19 in city hospitals, and 1,361 people in hospitals across the region.

Of the city’s 206 deaths so far, about half have occurred in nursing homes. About two-thirds of the deceased have been people over the age of 70.

Smoking puts people at higher risk of COVID-19 infection, Farley said. He urged smokers to visit http://smokefreephilly.org/ or call 1 800 QUIT-NOW.

State reminds health care providers and laboratories to collect racial data

Health providers and laboratories are required to collect racial data for COVID-19 patients, but that information is missing in about 60% of the patient reports submitted to the state, according to Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine.

In her daily briefing Tuesday, Levine reminded those workers of the need to collect racial data.

Early numbers available in cities such as Philadelphia have shown African Americans account for a disproportionate number of COVID-19 deaths, and health officials are scrambling to collect better information.

Levine thanked health providers and laboratories for their work during the pandemic, “But also for inputting this data now and helping us make the most informed public health decisions that we can by providing us with the best data possible.”

Still, enforcing the data requirement is difficult, per Levine.

“So we’re going to rely upon all of our health care personnel and laboratories to do the right thing and to fill out that information for us, so we can have the right demographic data to make the right decisions,” she said.

First death in Philadelphia prison system

A woman who was incarcerated in Philadelphia passed away from COVID-19 today. Hers is the first COVID-related death in the city’s prison system.

Out of respect to her family, the city will not be releasing the woman’s name. Officials say she was in her 40s and had underlying medical conditions. She was transported to a hospital last week and was under medical surveillance, but she succumbed to the virus this morning. She was in the prison system for more than 500 days, according to city officials.

Mayor Kenney said that the city is committed to criminal justice reform during this time. The city has been holding virtual hearings in municipal court to expedite the release of incarcerated people held for low-level offenses. In the last month, the population of Philadelphia’s prison system has decreased by about 13 percent.

The city’s prisons department has declared shelter-in-place across all of its facilities. City officials say they have issued masks to all people incarcerated within its prison system.

Currently 54 people incarcerated in Philadelphia jails are infected with COVID-19. Four people are in isolation, and three people are hospitalized. An additional 13 people have recovered and have been removed from isolation. In total, 88 people have been tested.

Reading Terminal pausing delivery

The Reading Terminal Market is suspending its delivery services until Apr 20, after it experienced system errors last week.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the market was averaging about 50 delivery orders per day, said Anuj Gupta, the market’s general manager, in a press release. By Easter week, it was receiving 8,000 to 10,000 orders per day.

The market did not have time to adjust to the upsurge in orders, which caused errors in delivery. “We let some of you down,” Gupta said, and “we are truly sorry for that.”

During the pause, the market will work with its e-commerce service, Mercato, to improve its delivery system.