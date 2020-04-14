Coronavirus update: Delaware court closure extended

Twelfth correctional officer sickened

Another worker at Delaware’s largest prison is quarantined at home after coming down with flu-like symptoms. The correctional officer was assigned to supervise an inmate who was being treated at a local hospital on April 6.

“DOC Officers are actively supporting and following our aggressive screening and monitoring policies to help guard against the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “Individually as corrections professionals, and together as a Department, the DOC continues to take necessary steps every day to protect the health and safety of our Officers, healthcare workers, other employees, and inmates.”

A total of 12 prisoners at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna have COVID-19, officials said.

Eight of them have no symptoms such as fever or cough and were identified through proactive testing by medical provider Centurion of Delaware. A total of 45 men in the minimum housing unit were tested.