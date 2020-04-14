Coronavirus update: Delaware court closure extended
As of Monday night, Delaware has 1,761 cases of coronavirus and 41 deaths. There are 204 COVID-19 patients in Delaware hospitals, 51 of those are in the ICU. Gov. John Carney said he expects the number of cases in the state to grow to about 3,000. He’s joined a coalition of governor’s in northeast states creating a joint working group to study how to reopen the regional economy once the pandemic is under control.
Twelfth correctional officer sickened
Another worker at Delaware’s largest prison is quarantined at home after coming down with flu-like symptoms. The correctional officer was assigned to supervise an inmate who was being treated at a local hospital on April 6.
“DOC Officers are actively supporting and following our aggressive screening and monitoring policies to help guard against the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said. “Individually as corrections professionals, and together as a Department, the DOC continues to take necessary steps every day to protect the health and safety of our Officers, healthcare workers, other employees, and inmates.”
A total of 12 prisoners at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna have COVID-19, officials said.
Eight of them have no symptoms such as fever or cough and were identified through proactive testing by medical provider Centurion of Delaware. A total of 45 men in the minimum housing unit were tested.
Court closure extended
The majority of Delaware’s courts will remain closed through at least May 14 under a new order given by Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz. He originally shuttered most in-person court activity on March 14. Today, Seitz extended the closure of all court facilities to the public, except for the three Justice of the Peace Court’s 24-hour facilities in each county.
“We are continuing to conduct necessary and urgent court operations,” Seitz said in a statement Tuesday. “Consistent with the Governor’s ongoing Emergency Orders, I am issuing an order extending both the judicial emergency and the restriction barring the public from court facilities for an additional 30 days.”
All trials have been put on hold and most hearings have been held by video conference or over the phone.
Last week, Gov. Carney extended his emergency orders for another month. By law, a state of emergency declaration expires after 30 days unless it is renewed by the governor. The declaration officially renews the emergency order Carney first put in place on March 12.