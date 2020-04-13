Coronavirus update: Delaware hasn’t ‘reached a peak’ as cases, deaths keep rising

The rise in Delaware coronavirus cases and deaths showed no signs of slowing over the weekend, as Delaware’s largest prison opened a special unit to isolate nine of the 12 inmates with the virus.

State public health officials reported 299 new cases and three additional deaths over the weekend, raising the number of fatalities to 35. Following guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the figure for deaths includes “probable” cases where the individual had clinically consistent symptoms and was exposed to a confirmed case, but was never tested before dying, the Division of Public Health said Sunday.

The number of Delawareans with confirmed cases now stands at 1,625, and Gov. John Carney has predicted the number could reach about 3,000.

As of Sunday night, 201 people were hospitalized and 51 were in critical condition. That number also included an unspecified number of non-Delawareans getting inpatient treatment, officials said.

“I don’t think we’re yet able to say we have reached a peak,’’ Dr. Kara Odom Walker, secretary of the state Department of Health and Social Services, told WHYY Monday.

“What we have to monitor is whether cases are stabilizing or going down and we haven’t seen that yet, so I think we have a ways to go.”