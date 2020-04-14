Coronavirus update: N.J. tax deadline officially to be extended

State tax filing deadline, budget to be extended

Gov. Murphy is expected to sign a bill today that moves the state’s tax deadline by three months to comply with the federal government’s later deadline.

The bill approved by the Legislature Monday extends the filing deadline to July 15. The federal Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced their extension in March.

In a news release, Murphy said it was “imperative” that the state and residents get “every opportunity to endure financially.”

“Pushing this deadline into the summer will give us additional time to combat the virus and get as many taxpayers as possible back on sound financial footing,” he added.

In addition to the tax day change, the deadline for passing a new state budget will be extended to Sept. 30.

The state treasurer will be required to report on the fiscal condition of the state by May 22. Murphy would be required to submit a revised 2021 budget by Aug. 25.

Passing that budget will be more challenging, according to one of the leading ratings agencies. Moody’s Investors Service affirmed the state’s credit rating on its general obligation bonds while revising the outlook to negative.

Moody’s says the outlook revision reflects how the coronavirus crisis will make it harder for New Jersey to balance its 2020 and 2021 budgets. The company cites low reserves and a preexisting structural budget imbalance.

They add resolution of the outlook depends on the length and extent of the crisis and how the state acts.