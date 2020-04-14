Coronavirus update: N.J. tax deadline officially to be extended
Updated: 1:40 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday afternoon another 4,059 New Jerseyans tested positive for the coronavirus. The total number of cases reported is now 68,824. The state added another 365 mortalities bringing the death toll to 2,805.
According to the New Jersey Hospital Association, 8,185 people have been hospitalized as of 10 p.m. Monday. The number of people in either critical or intensive care has reached 2,051. The number of people that have been discharged from the hospital between 10 p.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday is 514.
State tax filing deadline, budget to be extended
Gov. Murphy is expected to sign a bill today that moves the state’s tax deadline by three months to comply with the federal government’s later deadline.
The bill approved by the Legislature Monday extends the filing deadline to July 15. The federal Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced their extension in March.
In a news release, Murphy said it was “imperative” that the state and residents get “every opportunity to endure financially.”
“Pushing this deadline into the summer will give us additional time to combat the virus and get as many taxpayers as possible back on sound financial footing,” he added.
In addition to the tax day change, the deadline for passing a new state budget will be extended to Sept. 30.
The state treasurer will be required to report on the fiscal condition of the state by May 22. Murphy would be required to submit a revised 2021 budget by Aug. 25.
Passing that budget will be more challenging, according to one of the leading ratings agencies. Moody’s Investors Service affirmed the state’s credit rating on its general obligation bonds while revising the outlook to negative.
Moody’s says the outlook revision reflects how the coronavirus crisis will make it harder for New Jersey to balance its 2020 and 2021 budgets. The company cites low reserves and a preexisting structural budget imbalance.
They add resolution of the outlook depends on the length and extent of the crisis and how the state acts.