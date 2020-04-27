COVID-19’s economic blow to rural Pa. far outstrips the pandemic. But reopening won’t be easy

“I would not be surprised” by that statistic, said Genarro Aiello, president of the Elk-Ridgway Chamber of Commerce and a Realtor. Powdered metal is intertwined with the car industry, and with the pandemic “they’re not doing anything.”

In powder metallurgy, pulverized metal bits are pressed together using dies and fired in long furnaces to bond the particles together. Those parts end up in the engines of cars and snowmobiles, as well as heavy farm equipment and hospital generators. In addition to the manufacturing plants, suppliers, toolmakers, and repair shops buoy the local economy — or they did until the state shut down.

“I’m one to look at the half-full glass … but now I’m looking at which customers of ours are going to survive, which products that we make are going to survive,” said Dave Parsons, vice president of sales for Catalus Corp.

Revenues at Catalus plummeted by 75% in April, according to Parsons, and as a result the company furloughed around 70 of its 100 workers.

Keystone Powdered Metal Co., Elk County’s second largest employer, announced it would lay off 339 people in March, according to state records.

Though many of these manufacturers shut down temporarily after Gov. Tom Wolf’s order on March 19, some kept operating because they believed their supplies to be life-sustaining. Others said they closed for a week before receiving a business waiver from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

But without customers, and with other parts of the supply chain shut down, that wasn’t enough to keep production high.

“I think auto sales and things of that nature are going to take a hit for a long time,” said Rodney Brennen, chief financial officer of Metco Industries, another powdered metal manufacturer.

Dependence on one industry, powdered metal, is part of the reason why this part of Pennsylvania has seen such a large drop in employment.

“They’re one of few counties where manufacturing is one of the top industries, or top employers, in a rural county,” said Barry Denk, director of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a legislative think tank. “Whatever downturn that segment of the manufacturing industry gets hit with really has a sizable impact.”

Tourism, education and health care, and trade/transportation/utilities industries have lost the largest number of workers statewide, according to statistics published by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.