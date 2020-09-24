Pa.’s failure to mandate quicker death reporting before the coronavirus fueled wild data fluctuations, mistrust

For years, Pennsylvania has had a hard time counting its dead.

A new analysis shows that in 2017, Pennsylvania had the most severe death reporting lags in the country. Almost every state was able to send the vast majority of death certificates to federal health officials within three months, but Pennsylvania was able to manage only two-thirds of the work — earning the dubious distinction of slowest in the country.

Unlike many other states, Pennsylvania was still doing much of its death registration by hand, relying on a cumbersome system of faxed paper and manual data entry. It was a process identified by the federal government as “dire and in need of immediate support.”

Death reporting delays can have serious consequences. For example, they can hinder the ability to get protective equipment to communities in need of help. The sooner health officials can analyze death certificates and identify trends, the sooner they can take action and respond to deadly outbreaks of disease — a necessity made all too clear by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four years ago, Pennsylvania launched its solution: an Electronic Death Registration System that would allow funeral directors, physicians, coroners, and more to quickly and directly submit death data, vastly improving the time it would take to respond to an outbreak.

But an investigation by Spotlight PA and WHYY News found that state health officials abandoned their urgency in implementing the new technology. When the coronavirus arrived and data would become central to saving lives, the system was still largely voluntary, with thousands of funeral homes, hospitals, and coroners’ offices unprepared to use it.

It wasn’t until March 2020 that state officials abruptly mandated use of the electronic system for the reporting of COVID-19 deaths, leading to confusion, delays, and crossed wires at a time when public officials were relying on fast data to inform their pandemic response.

As a result, the state’s official death count unexpectedly fluctuated during the pandemic’s deadliest months, fueling conspiracy theories and undermining public trust in the numbers. Even now, six months into the crisis, the state is continuing to add months-old deaths to its official tally, skewing a real-time view of the virus.

How death reporting works in Pennsylvania

Across Pennsylvania, in big cities and small towns, the death reporting process is largely the same. Funeral directors work with cause-of-death certifiers — the coroner, medical examiner, or physicians at hospitals or nursing homes — to start the death certificate process. From there, in most cases, Across Pennsylvania, in big cities and small towns, the death reporting process is largely the same. Funeral directors work with cause-of-death certifiers — the coroner, medical examiner, or physicians at hospitals or nursing homes — to start the death certificate process. From there, in most cases, a local registrar appointed by the state health department will get involved, gathering and logging information from the funeral home and funneling it up to the state.

Dan Weinberger, an associate professor at the Yale School of Public Health, said death statistics submitted by Pennsylvania officials to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for January through April of this year were national outliers –– showing such steep declines in deaths amid flu season and a pandemic that the data strained credulity.

“There are no other states in which we see declines quite this dramatic,” he said. “When it’s that obvious and abrupt, it’s usually an indication that the data hadn’t been fully reported.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health blamed the prolonged rollout on a small number of coroners who refused to be trained on the electronic system, and on others who did not voluntarily use the technology, like funeral directors and hospital personnel. Unlike in other states, coroners do not report directly to the health department, said Nate Wardle, a spokesperson for the agency.

Spotlight PA and WHYY News repeatedly asked to interview Audrey Marrocco, director of the state’s Bureau of Health Statistics and Registries, which oversees death reporting. The department denied those requests, but eventually arranged an interview with Executive Deputy Secretary Sarah Boateng.

In June, Boateng acknowledged that the initial rollout of the system had not gone as planned.

“What we saw, obviously, is that by four years later, not everyone had taken the steps to start using that electronic system,” Boateng said.

Yet she could not fully explain why the state hadn’t ordered mandatory electronic reporting any earlier.

“We did not have a global pandemic prior to now,” she said.

In a statement, the health department focused on the “significant improvements” it has made over the years, both to death registration and to the process of issuing death certificates. But it was the pandemic that exposed the system’s largest weaknesses, jolting changes into place.

Delayed rollout, wasted time

The Electronic Death Registration System — or EDRS — is not new, and it’s not unique to Pennsylvania.

The switch was part of a national effort, dating to the early 2000s, to create a new gold standard for death reporting. About 20 states were using their first iterations of the tool by 2006, according to the CDC. Neighboring states like New Jersey and New York said they finished the switch to electronic systems in 2013 and 2019, respectively.

Electronic death reporting is critical, as it helps officials to more quickly identify and assess a deadly crisis. Fast, accurate data can help inform decisions about where to send supplies and how to allocate resources. Having a modernized system that produces timely death information can “improve outbreak and disaster response efforts,” a CDC website says.

“It’s a whole lot easier to detect people who are dead than people who are sick,” said Robert Anderson, chief of the Mortality Statistics Branch at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. “The earlier we can get information on mortality, the quicker we can develop interventions.”

Pennsylvania’s plan was to implement EDRS gradually, much like other states had done. The system was officially launched in October 2016, said Wardle, the spokesperson for the health department, and the rollout was set to occur in phases due to the “complexity of implementing an EDRS.”

Pennsylvania’s goal was to have “all end users trained to register deaths electronically … by the spring of 2017,” according to an early document.

At the time, there were few states in as dire need of an overhaul as Pennsylvania.

New data from the CDC shows that in 2017, the vast majority of U.S. states were able to send information about nearly all deaths to federal health officials within 13 weeks of the date deaths occurred. Pennsylvania, however, lagged far behind, able to manage only 65% of the work in that same time period. Connecticut was the next slowest state, at 68%, followed by Arizona (85%) and West Virginia (87%).