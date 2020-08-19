A decades-old law is shielding the Wolf administration from scrutiny of its coronavirus response

Nicole Brambila, a local government reporter with PublicSource in Pittsburgh, filed a request with the state health department on May 21 for the number of pneumonia and influenza deaths by county and date, since 2015. The health department regularly reports statewide totals of those numbers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it publishes county-level data on its own website after a two-year delay. Brambila wanted the combination of those datasets, so she could compare changes over time and see if COVID-19 deaths were misidentified as pneumonia or flu, and therefore undercounted.

A month after she submitted the request, the health department sent her a link to the CDC website and said they would not provide county-level data. “A strict statutory confidentiality provision prohibits the release of the records you have requested,” the department wrote, referring to the Disease Prevention and Control Law.

Brambila was confused. “They’re already publishing this data,” she said. “I just want it broken down more.” She is currently appealing the decision to the state’s Office of Open Records.

Todd Shepherd, editor of the Delaware Valley Journal, received a similar letter from the health department after he submitted a request in late June for emails sent or received by health officials containing the word “ECRI.” (ECRI is the patient safety and health-care research institute that the state paid $1 million to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes.)

“Nursing homes were driving the crisis in Delaware Valley counties,” Shepherd said. “It’s incredibly important for the readers I serve to have a glimpse of how their government was behaving.”

Shepherd was surprised to learn that the health department considered those emails to be reports of disease and epidemiological investigations, which are exempt from disclosure. He’s appealing that decision, as well as another request that was denied by the health department.

“It would be a shame if the department is able to take a law that is intended to shield individual privacy and instead they are able to twist that and shield their own activities and behaviors,” he said.

Spotlight PA reporters have also filed half a dozen requests concerning emails between health department officials and county governments, nursing home trade associations, and contact tracing staff. Most of those requests have been partially granted and partially denied.

The records that were granted generally included email invitations to Skype calls and copies of press releases. Other emails, which may include substantive discussion around state actions, were withheld under the Disease Prevention and Control Law.

Spotlight PA is appealing all of the denials.

The health department said it tries to release as many records as it can, while still protecting individuals’ privacy under the law.

“We believe strongly that the public does have the right to know how these decisions are made,” Boateng said. “But we also need individuals to trust the department, that we will uphold the principles of the Disease Prevention and Control Law, and keep their information confidential.”

Without that trust, individuals may not participate in contact tracing or other public health work necessary to mitigate the pandemic, Boateng said. Even releasing aggregate numbers can be concerning at times, she added, because some counties have smaller case counts that could allow an individual to be identified.

In the past, state and local health departments have relied on the Disease Prevention and Control Law to deny access to records about salmonella and E. coli outbreaks, lead poisoning in schools, and cancer outbreaks in state prisons. In several cases, the state open records office has affirmed the departments’ decisions.

But the law does not call for complete confidentiality, Mutchler, the transparency lawyer, said. The law states that health authorities may disclose reports of diseases “where necessary to carry out the purposes of this act.” And in 1988, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania wrote that the Disease Prevention and Control Law “does not weave a cloak of absolute confidentiality.”

That means the health department has discretion over what to release, Mutchler said.

In fact, the agency has already shown that by reversing course earlier this year to release data on COVID-19 deaths and cases inside nursing homes.

In late March, Jo Ciavaglia, an investigative reporter with the Bucks County Courier Times, was getting repeated phone calls from readers worried about their family members in nursing homes and how little information they had about what was happening inside. So Ciavaglia asked county and state officials to release the number of coronavirus cases occurring in long-term care facilities, and filed half a dozen records requests on the topic.

But health officials repeatedly denied her requests, citing the disease control law.

Then on May 19 — under increasing pressure from the public, elder advocates, and attorneys — the state began releasing a breakdown of cases and deaths at individual long-term care facilities.

“It shows that they have discretion,” Ciavaglia said. “They could have released that info back in March and early April when people were asking for it.”

The health department said it’s constantly reevaluating if and when to release data. Often, officials wait until they’ve collected enough data points to ensure that public information can’t be used to identify specific individuals, Boateng said.

Some lawmakers have suggested revising the 1955 law to address transparency concerns. Sen. Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) sponsored a bill that would require the health department to share disease reports with county emergency management authorities so they can direct local resources more effectively. It was passed by the Senate and is awaiting a vote in the House.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican representing Central Pennsylvania, has introduced a broader bill aimed at providing “a drastic overhaul” of the law, he said in a statement. That bill is sitting in committee.

Republican leadership in both the House and Senate said they are open to revising the Disease Prevention and Control Law, but don’t have any immediate plans to do it.

Mutchler said transparency is crucial right now.

“If ever there is a moment in the commonwealth or in the nation’s history that citizens need to be 100% certain that they have the most accurate information and the ability to assess information provided by a government,” she said, “it is this moment.”