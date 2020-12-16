Delaware frontline workers debate whether to get COVID-19 vaccine

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Wilmington paramedic Kyle Rice has seen too many patients in serious distress during the nine months the coronavirus pandemic has circulated through Delaware.

“A lot of people have been fortunate enough not to see the terrible effects of COVID-19,’’ Rice told WHYY News.

“We are finding patients who are profoundly hypoxic. There’s not enough oxygen reaching their brain because of the disease, and it becomes fatal pretty quickly. It’s very tragic that we’re taking someone away from their family on an ambulance. It might be the last time they get to see them.”

So Rice won’t hesitate when he is offered Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that arrived in Delaware this week, with frontline health care workers like himself first in line to get the shots.

“I think it’s a mistake not to be vaccinated,’’ Rice said. ”The people who developed it — the scientists, the technicians, the physicians — these are experts in their fields. We trust them for every other medical issue we have to go through. I don’t think this will be any different.”

The state received nearly 9,000 doses in its first batch of the long-awaited vaccine, and some employees at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover received the first shots Tuesday morning.

“We know that our frontline health care workers have been putting themselves directly in harm’s way since March,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the state Division of Public Health.

“We are encouraging all of them to get the vaccine when it is available. The Pfizer vaccine has been tested on 40,000 Americans, including people of color, in three clinical trials. The side effects are considered minor. The vaccine is the best protection we can offer health care workers to keep them safe at a critical time in this pandemic.”