Delaware Gov. John Carney said he’s banking on his new stay-at-home advisory and other coronavirus restrictions to help mitigate this month’s relentless and record resurgence of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The incremental tightening of the governor’s nine-month-old State of Emergency rules that started Monday includes a 10 p.m. closing time for restaurants and bars, a mask mandate for indoor gatherings with people outside of your household, and a halt to in-person education. They come as Delaware reported more than 1,000 new positive test results in two of the last four days.

The last week saw an average of 819 new cases a day — nearly four times higher than the peak in the spring.

As of Tuesday, a record 376 patients are in the hospital, and that figure continues to grow by about 10 patients a day. Sixty-two of those patients are in critical condition.

Also, the state reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, raising the total since March to 826. By contrast, the record number of deaths in any previous flu season on record was 36 — just 4% of the COVID-19 death toll in the nine months since Delaware’s first case.

Carney spoke about the situation during his weekly online coronavirus briefing, pointing out that another mitigation is the arrival of Delaware’s batch of vaccines that led to the first shots for health care workers early Tuesday.