The COVID vaccine is here — what does that mean for Pa. schools?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

With one COVID-19 vaccine now in emergency use — and potentially more to follow — Pennsylvania’s weary teachers, parents, and students can see a path back towards normalcy.

A vaccine, if effective, could make in-person schooling substantially safer and lead to thousands of children reentering classrooms for the first time since mid-March.

But that hope is far from certainty. There are many unanswered questions about timing, compliance, and safety.

Keystone Crossroads canvassed experts to better understand what the latest vaccine news means for education.

Who is going to be vaccinated first?

School staff will get vaccinated before most students. That much is clear.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine told Marketplace last month that school staff are “absolutely essential personnel.” The state’s interim vaccination plan puts school staff in a tier with first responders, food processing workers, transit operators, and other “critical workers.”

Those recommendations largely follow vaccine sequencing guidelines released in September by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

That means school staff will be in the second phase of vaccinations, right after the tranche that includes frontline healthcare workers and those who either work or live in congregate care facilities.

“We are not a functioning society without schools — so this seems to be the right order of operations,” said Dr. Sarah Coles, a pediatrician from Phoenix who serves on a pair of other ACIP working groups.

When will school staff be immunized?

Although Pennsylvania’s phases set the general priorities for vaccination, we don’t know when exactly each group will get immunized.

It appears vaccinations of school staff aren’t imminent. When Keystone Crossroads reached out to school officials for this story, none said they’d gotten any word yet on the timing or procedures surrounding vaccination.

“The lack of clarity is because there’s a lot of unknown,” said Dr. Angela Shen, a visiting scientist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who specializes in vaccine access.

Shen compares vaccine manufacture and distribution to baking batches of brownies. If you burn one batch, it pushes back every subsequent batch.

And this is a very complicated brownie recipe. There’s logistics to manage around producing the vaccine, storing the vaccine, and coordinating follow-up appointments so that everyone gets the required two doses.

Shen says there are an estimated 87 million Americans in the distribution phase that includes school staff. It’s going to be a major lift for a country that has little blueprint for rapidly vaccinating adults en masse.

“The fuzziness is not for the sake of fuzziness,” said Shen. “It’s for the sake of, we’ve never executed such a mass vaccination campaign before.”

Could school staff get the vaccine in late Winter? Late Spring? Both are on the table.

Speaking on MSNBC Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he thinks members of the general public — those not in one of the priority categories — could start to get immunized in late March or early April.

If that projection holds, school staff would likely get vaccinated in the weeks before.

What about student vaccinations?

This is where things get even cloudier.

The Pfizer vaccine only has emergency authorization for patients 16 and older, which excludes most school-aged children.

Drug companies still have to run trials that include children before the FDA can consider a vaccination’s use in the vast majority of students.

Dr. Walter Orenstein, a former director of the immunization program for the CDC and a leading expert in the field, recently told Education Week that children may start getting vaccinated by the “middle of next year,” but said that’s a rough estimate.

The timing here is important, because schools would prefer that a vaccine become available before students return for the fall semester.

Either way, it’s likely there will be a stretch when staff have access to a vaccine and students do not.