Don’t expect to see any changes in Delaware’s coronavirus restrictions while the number of cases in the state continues to rise.

Gov. John Carney was asked about the possibility of easing limitations on gatherings Tuesday night as he shifted his weekly COVID-19 briefing from an early afternoon press conference to an evening town hall-style forum to answer questions from the public.

“That’s the $10,000 question or more frankly as it relates to small businesses, as it relates to people getting back to a normal way of living,” he said. “The answer in a kind of non-scientific way is we need to see improving conditions on a day-to-day, week-to-week basis.”

He said the state was considering easing restrictions a few weeks ago as the state’s key numbers for cases and hospitalizations were trending in the right direction after peaking over the winter. But that conversation ended as those numbers started to increase once again.

As of Monday, the state was averaging about 320 new cases per day over the past week. Cases have been rising slowly and steadily since early March. Hospitalizations are rising as well over the past month, with 140 patients in hospitals statewide. That’s up from this year’s low of 83 on March 11.