Delaware’s daily case count for COVID-19 has more than doubled since mid-August and hospitalizations have tripled, leading Gov. John Carney to stress Tuesday that the state is “moving in the wrong direction.”

Carney and his public health director stressed that they don’t want to increase restrictions and go back to the situation in the spring when stores and most businesses were closed, schools could only offer remote learning, and people couldn’t visit loved ones in nursing homes.

To prevent that from happening and to allow for a broader reopening, residents must be more vigilant in avoiding crowded places, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance from others who might be “shedding” the coronavirus, Carney stressed.

“If we’re going to get back to a more normal economy with people back to work and more children in front of teachers in school, what we ought to do is not forget about the virus and act like it’s not here and not take precautionary measures,’’ he said.

Carney’s warning was yet another repetition of the themes he has been sounding for the nearly eight months since the coronavirus first struck Delaware on March 11.

But now he’s speaking with renewed urgency.

That’s because 87 people are now hospitalized, compared with 29 on Aug. 15. He emphasized, however, that the current number of people getting in-patient treatment is nowhere near the high of 337 on April 27, early in the pandemic.