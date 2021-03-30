Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Delaware is opening up coronavirus vaccination registration to all residents age 16 and above starting Tuesday, April 6, Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday.

Currently, only people age 50 and above, as well as those in certain businesses and younger people with moderate- and high-risk medical conditions, are eligible.

Residents can sign up online and will be eligible to be vaccinated at pharmacies, mass events like the ones held at Dover International Speedway, or at small community events. Medical providers will remain limited to vaccinating people ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

Carney is increasing registration access well before President Joe Biden’s nationwide target date of May 1, but he stressed that the number of appointments given will be dependent on available supplies, which continue to be limited. To date, about 3 in 10 Delawareans have been fully or partially vaccinated, state records show.