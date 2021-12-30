Students in Camden City district to return to remote learning due to COVID surge

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Students in Camden city schools will return to remote learning when classes resume after winter break on Jan. 3. Online schooling will last two weeks, with a return to in-person learning scheduled for Jan. 18.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, Superintendent Katrina McCombs wrote that the Camden City School District’s top priority is the safety of students and staff as COVID-19 cases surge in New Jersey and the region.

“The rising number of COVID-19 and omicron cases is of great concern for all of us, and we believe full, remote learning is the right choice at this time,” McCombs wrote.