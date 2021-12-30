Nearly two years into the pandemic, families in the Philadelphia region are again balancing concerns about keeping their children physically safe during a COVID surge with a desire to keep them in the classroom.

Some say going virtual for the first two weeks of the new year would allow the virus to run its course through anyone who got infected over the holidays before students and staff return to school buildings.

For now, many districts are planning to start back in person.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health, which supports an in-person return, is working to incorporate the latest CDC recommendations into its own guidance for schools, according to spokesperson James Garrow.

“We understand that there’s some pushback nationally, but we’ve been following CDC guidance throughout [the pandemic],” Garrow said.

Earlier this week, city officials acknowledged that coronavirus tests can be hard to come by right now — at-home tests are in short supply across the United States — and advised people who are experiencing symptoms but can’t find tests to act as if they’re positive and quarantine.

“The chances that it may just be a cold or some sniffles, at this point seeing the level of spread of COVID that we’re seeing, it’s probably a minority,” Garrow said. “We think that when folks feel sick there’s a good chance that they may have COVID.”

That guidance could put a strain on schools, many of which were already understaffed before the winter break as COVID cases climbed.

“We understand that it certainly is a possibility that we’ll see widespread absences those first couple weeks and potentially beyond that in the new year,” Garrow said. “But rather than closing it for everyone, this is the best way to ensure that some people are able to continue with their in-person learning.”

Rebecca Maule, whose eighth grader attends McCall School in the School District of Philadelphia, wishes she had a choice between virtual and in-person instruction.

She understands that for some families, getting back in the school building right after break is best. But the rising case count makes her uneasy.

“Why force kids that feel safer right now at home to go to school if we can just have the hybrid option?” she asked.

The plan to return fully in person immediately after the holidays puts her child in a “tricky situation,” she said. “We have to send them [back]. We have no choice, but it’ll be nerve-wracking.”

Julie Simeon, parent to a seventh grader in the Central Bucks School District, said she has “very mixed feelings” about sending her son back.