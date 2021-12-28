Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

As Philadelphians try to navigate the holiday season and the omicron surge, at-home COVID-19 tests remain hard to come by.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health had to cancel a rapid test giveaway last week, after running out of tests due to high demand at earlier pop-up giveaways.

Philly isn’t the only city facing an at-home testing shortage. Supplies are low across the country. Nationwide, people are also facing long lines at testing sites and long wait times to make testing appointments.

On Monday, Mayor Jim Kenney’s office acknowledged these challenges and offered guidance for Philadelphia residents who can’t find COVID-19 tests.

“The most important thing to do if you are experiencing symptoms and cannot get tested is to act like you are positive,” the city advised in a press statement. “Stay home and isolate yourself from others in your home until at least ten days have passed since your symptoms began AND you are feeling better AND you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours.”