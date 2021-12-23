Philadelphia cancels rapid test giveaway as supplies wane

The Philadelphia Health Department canceled its giveaway of rapid COVID-19 tests, scheduled for Thursday, after demand at earlier giveaways depleted its supplies.

A department spokesperson announced late Wednesday that the giveaway scheduled for Waterview Recreation Center in the city’s East Germantown neighborhood would be canceled because of a lack of tests, but that the city would move forward with a free vaccine clinic at the center.

The department began giving away tests Saturday at a series of community events that have seen high demand and people waiting in long lines to get the kits.

The department had a goal of distributing 24,000 kits — each with two tests — before Christmas. And through the events and distribution at nine city walk-up vaccine clinics, a spokesperson said, the department had distributed “virtually all” its rapid test supplies.