As virus surges, Philadelphians scramble for at-home COVID-19 tests

In addition to Lillian Marrero Library, Tuesday’s sites included Tacony Library and the Lonnie Young Rec Center in East Germantown.

Thomas, her partner, and child are planning to stay home for Christmas — but they hope to visit extended family after the holiday. All three are fully vaccinated and boosted, but Thomas still worries about breakout infections, especially when it comes to her older relatives.

“We won’t visit our elderly parents without being tested,” she said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden have encouraged families to gather as usual, so long as everyone is vaccinated and boosted, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole offered somewhat different advice last week:

“Please do not get together with other households for Christmas or if you do, keep those gatherings small,” she said. Have everyone do a rapid test before they come and ask everyone to stay home if they feel even a little bit unwell. Please do not hold or attend holiday parties indoors. It’s just too dangerous.”

But getting those at-home tests has been a challenge for many Philadelphians, leading to this week’s giveaway.

“The demand for testing is unprecedented right now,” said James Garrow, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. “It was our hope that by giving our supply away, we could help ease some folks’ worries as we approach Christmas.”

Garrow added that the health department is continuing to place orders for more rapid at-home testing kits, but said that supply is constrained nationwide.

“It’s really difficult for even us to get them,” he said. “We fully expect to give away all of the kits by Christmas. We wish we had a million testing kits to give away and would gladly expand distribution into all neighborhoods, but there’s just not enough available to do that.”

Thomas said she’s grateful for the free testing kits, which are limited to two per person — but she would’ve liked to have seen it happen earlier.

“I’m not knowledgeable enough to understand how the supply chain has worked or distributed down to the city thus far,” she said, “but it is disappointing that this is just happening right at the holiday time. And it seems to be happening in response to people not being able to purchase test kits, when purchasing test kits has always been a barrier for folks in the city, including myself and my family. It’s very expensive to even get a test at any time. So it seems to be very reactive versus proactive.”

Most people waiting in line seemed to share Thomas’ sentiments — they appreciated the city’s effort, but were frustrated by the short supply of testing kits.