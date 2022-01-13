Mad or nah? Coronavirus Pandemic

‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to the scarcity of rapid at-home COVID tests

Listen 5:23
A sign was posted at the front of this CVS pharmacy at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. It was widely reported that the at-home COVID-19 tests were in very short supply throughout the state

A sign was posted at the front of this CVS pharmacy. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

If you’re pounding the pavement and scouring store shelves for a rapid at-home COVID test, you’re not alone in your search. And if you can’t find any, you’re joined by countless others in disappointment.

In Philadelphia and across the country, rapid at-home tests are hard to come by. And if you want to visit your local testing site, be prepared for miles-long lines.

Amid a surge in omicron cases, Americans are expressing frustration with the lack of preparation for mass testing. President Biden in December promised 500 million rapid at-home tests, but it’s unclear how soon people will have access to them.

P.O.C., a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, hit the streets of Philadelphia to see how residents are faring amid the COVID testing crisis.

Part of the series

Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?’ is an original woman-on-the-street interview series from Revive Radio that asks Philadelphians about issues impacting their everyday life.

View the series

Part of the series

