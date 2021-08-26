The event comes a couple of days after Gov. Phil Murphy announced a vaccine and testing mandate for teachers and three weeks after he issued a mask mandate for everyone in a school building.

McCombs said that about 80% of teachers in the district are vaccinated. While she said it was a “personal choice” whether someone chooses to get vaccinated, she added that the vaccination rate in the city needed to increase in order to inhibit community spread.

“With the governor’s new directive, it’s important for us to offer resources for our teachers so they can have opportunities to get vaccinated as well,” she added.

The event offered everyone ages 12 and older the opportunity to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Though currently 12- to 15-year-olds can only receive the Pfizer shot, those 16 and older can receive Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer was approved for full authorization for ages 16 and older prior to the governor’s announcement. The others are approved for emergency use.

Frank Perry, a rising junior at Dr. Charles E. Brimm Medical Arts High School said he wanted to get the shot sooner than when the fun day was being held.

“I been wanted my shot,” he said. “I don’t know why she didn’t,” he added, referring to his mother, Charae Thompson-Perry, a senior manager who oversees community engagement for the school district.

Thompson-Perry, a co-organizer of the event explained that she delayed her son’s vaccination to encourage his peers to get jabbed as well.

“I wanted other kids to see him get it,” she explained. “That way, they’ll say ‘Oh, I’m gonna get it.’” She also got the cheerleading team she coaches at Camden High School involved as well.

“They’re signing up and their parents are gonna come up here so they can get shot as well,” she said.

Camden, where the majority of the population is people of color, has been hard hit by the coronavirus. They also have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state at 56%, according to Mayor Vic Carstarphen. He has been leading “vaccination parades” through the city streets to encourage residents to get the shot and reach his goal of 70%.

The mayor said once the vaccination goal is reached, “we keep pushing through.”

“Just got to keep on talking about the importance,” he said. “There’s some in the community that may be hesitant. Let’s talk about it.”