‘We’re coming to you!’ Camden mayor goes door-to-door with bullhorn urging vaccinations

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

From the comfort of an air-conditioned studio on Tuesday, the mayor of Camden, New Jersey spoke about his plans to go door-to-door to encourage residents to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Two days later, he traded the air conditioning for sweltering heat as he walked the streets of Camden, bullhorn in hand, to talk to residents who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

“I always say ‘go where the community is,'” said Mayor Victor Carstarphen.

In his navy blue suit and crisp white shirt, he yelled into his bullhorn so that his message could be heard loud and clear.

“We have to get the vaccination shot!” he yelled while walking down Carl Miller Boulevard.

Mayor of #Camden in the streets literally with a bullhorn— encouraging people to get #Vaccinate. Only 50% of adults in the city are fully vaccinated. Underserved communities are even more at-risk. @Rutgers_Camden @camdencountynj @CamdenCountyPD @6abc pic.twitter.com/RZtSxi18wI — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 5, 2021

“I didn’t expect that,” said Camden resident Kenneth Russ shortly after the mayor passed by his rowhome. “Not in Camden, anyway.”

The message of vaccination took on new urgency Thursday as Camden County announced that daily cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in one week.

The daily number of cases had been at around 50 last week. Thursday, the county reached 98 new cases. Three weeks ago, the number of new cases per day was in the single digits.