Amid a surge in cases and hospitalizations, Camden County opened its newest COVID testing site Wednesday as demand for testing has soared in recent weeks.

The drive-in site at 2600 Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden was easy to find for Steve Shirk of Audobon, whose son told him about it.

“I was going to go to Cooper [University Hospital],” he said. “He told me to come here.”

Shirk came to get tested an hour after his wife learned she tested positive after being exposed to COVID at work.

“She’s been knocked out; sleeping a lot,” he said of her condition. “She’s under the weather, bad.”