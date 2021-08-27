A clinic in Camden County was set up to address people needing first and third COVID-19 vaccinations, but even with a door-to-door effort few people came out for a shot.

The tune of an ice cream truck rang outside the Ablett Village Community Center in Camden, a 23-acre 320 unit housing complex, offering free treats to bring people in to be vaccinated for either their first or third shots. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were available, but there were few takers.

Darryl Davis was walking his dog when he found out about the vaccination opportunity. He was happy to sit down for the shot, adding he hadn’t been actively avoiding it.

“It was just a matter of timing, I have some elder family and would like to see them, and that’s one of the things that keeps me from going to see them is not having a shot, so I thought it would be best to get my shot.”