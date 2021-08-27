Philadelphia police release new images of ‘Fairmount Park rapist’ suspect

A criminal case that has gone cold for more than a decade could have a new chance at being solved.

The so-called Fairmount Park rapist allegedly raped and killed 30-year-old Rebecca Park and sexually assaulted three other women almost two decades ago, but police have never been able to identify the suspect. Now, a DNA sample has resulted in a new composite using high-tech computer technology.

Ryan Gallagher, lab manager at the Philadelphia Office of Forensic Sciences, said the images showing what the suspect could look like now were created with DNA phenotypic analyses, which use DNA to help predict physical characteristics.

“The suspect will most likely have brown or black-colored hair, light brown or fair skin color, black or brown eyes, and will most likely not have freckles,” said Gallagher.