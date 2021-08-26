Philly achieves $80M surplus with some federal help

The city of Philadelphia has finished the fiscal year with a close to $80 million surplus. The group that oversees the city’s finances said that is a good thing, and the federal pandemic funding is what made the difference.

Harvey Rice of the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, or PICA, said the fund balance of $78.8 million as of June 30 is $27.4 million higher than projected. The balance was boosted by $26 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Rice said the city’s fund balance is still “precariously low,” but added “any increase in the fund balance is a good sign.”

The $78.8 million amounts to less than a week of city spending and is less than the city’s internal goal of 6 to 8%. The Government Finance Officers Association recommends a 17% fund balance for municipalities.

“We’re cautiously looking at the revenues that are tax revenues and ensuring they come in as projected so that the city comes back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Rice.

An analysis of the Quarterly City Manager’s Report does point out some issues, said Rice. For instance, overtime was down over the previous fiscal year by about $23 million, but was still higher than projected over a five-year plan.