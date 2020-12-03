How would you spend $1M in city cash? Philly wants residents to shape next budget

Mayor Jim Kenney wants residents to decide how to spend $1 million.

Philadelphia’s capital budget is the city’s plan for investing in community facilities and public infrastructure — everything from sidewalks, streetlights, and sewer drains to libraries and parks.

For the first time in Philadelphia history, city officials are asking residents to weigh in on the spending plan and generate ideas for capital projects, then vote on which get funded.

“This is an opportunity to amplify the voices of previously ‘muted’ constituencies in order to serve community needs and values through planning and participation in the budget process,” said Eleanor Sharpe, director of the City Planning Commission.

The democratic process known as participatory budgeting began in Brazil back in 1989, as part of a plan to encourage public trust and engagement in government after authoritarian rule. It then spread to city governments around the world, eventually making its way to the U.S. in 2009 when a Chicago city official dedicated $1.3 million to investments chosen by the community. The results included repaired sidewalks, new streetlights and community gardens.

Today, New York City, Denver, and Boston are among the U.S. cities making use of participatory budgeting. In Philadelphia, the City Planning Commission and the city’s budget office will lead the effort.

Public participation will determine only a tiny sliver of capital spending — Philadelphia spent $3.4 billion on its FY21 capital budget. But Tempest Carter, director of community and economic development for ACHIEVEability, a registered community organization in West Philadelphia, said if the city’s use of participatory budgeting truly respects community input, it can still lead to long-term benefits.

“It’s a wonderful engagement tool, it’s a wonderful community-building tool, and it can be, really, a model for how budgeting is done,” Carter said.