Education, labor, and alleviating poverty: A look at Kenney’s 2020 budget proposal

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is releasing his first budget proposal of his second, and last, term in office today.

The mayor’s plan doesn’t call for any new tax increases, but it does call for almost $170 million more spending than last year.

On the operating budget side, which covers personnel and programs, the largest increase will be in education spending. The single biggest increase is $45 million for the School District. Twenty million more will be added to the city’s Labor Reserve, because all of the municipal union contracts expire on June 30 and the city anticipates that labor costs will rise as a result.

The Kenney administration also wants to earmark $25 million for anti-poverty programs, which will include a variety of local rental assistance vouchers and a pilot cash subsidy program akin to the “Philadelphia Basic Income” proposal that City Council floated on Tuesday. This pot of money will also go to the Octavius Catto Scholarship, which would help Community College of Philadelphia students with tuition, transportation, and food costs.

As Kenney promised in his second inauguration speech, his administration wants to increase funding for street sweeping (by $10.5 million) in an effort to begin bringing the basic service to all Philadelphia neighborhoods. A $10.2 million bump will be given to the City Commissioners for the year, to help them with costs associated with the 2020 presidential election, while $8 million in new spending will go to anti-violence programs and $3.3 on efforts to alleviate the city’s opioid crisis.

On the capital budget side, which covers spending on infrastructure and facilities, the largest outlay by far in the next fiscal year ($32.6 million) will be for the street paving program. Two million is being allocated to Vision Zero projects, a suite of pedestrian safety policies that have not met expectations, and a further $2.5 million will be spent to hire an Americans With Disabilities Act consultant to help the city figure out how to make the sidewalks more navigable.

Philadelphia is currently being sued by disability rights activists who argue that local leaders have long neglected their responsibilities under the 1990 civil rights law. Many other cities have been sued in a similar fashion, and most have settled by agreeing to spend more of the money they allocate to street paving to sidewalk needs.

The Philadelphia Police Department is getting $23 million for new facilities and $3 million to repair existing buildings, while the Fire Department gets $5 million for repairs to existing sites and $3 million for new vehicles. The Streets Department will get $2 million for new vehicles to help cover the growing street sweeping program. And $22.5 million will be spent bolstering the Office of Information Technology applications that are meant to smooth the public’s interactions with local government.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Kenney administration officials said they are closely monitoring the coronavirus’ impact on the economy. They do not yet see reason to change the city’s budgetary plans, although they noted the city’s efforts to begin preparing for a recession last autumn.

“We have not changed our asset allocation as a result [of the virus], because no one knows how long this will or won’t last,” said Rob DuBow, director of finance for the City of Philadelphia. “We’re in constant contact with our outside advisors, and they don’t think that we should really change where we have our allocations.”

The Kennedy administration says that spending is increasing by 2.3% this year, over the $5.1 billion that it is estimated the city spent last year. That’s a 4.2% increase over the $5 billion budget approved by Council last year, which grew inflated with additional spending beyond what was laid out at this time last year.