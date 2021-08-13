The Philadelphia Navy Yard has added a battery storage system that can do a lot more than run some power tools.

The 6.4-megawatt system is designed to kick in on hot days or very cold ones, when businesses are charged extra for accessing power from the electric grid, in order to save them money.

The system is contained in three customized storage containers at the edge of the Navy Yard near the Delaware River. It has 2,240 lithium batteries contained in racks that line the climate-controlled containers.

The batteries can be charged from renewable energy from solar panels, windmills, or conventional power generation, but only are tapped when the power grid is stressed in a way that would require extra fossil fuel generators to kick in. The batteries in the system charge during off-peak hours when residential demand is lower, and are designed to provide consistent power for the businesses in the Navy Yard, giving them a reliable source of power at a stable price, said Michael Kennedy, vice president of Citizens Energy.