SEPTA maintenance crews will move their deep cleaning operation to the Erie-Torresdale station of the Market-Frankford Line Friday through Sunday this weekend.

The cleaning gives crews eight hours instead of the traditional four — enough time for a full-power polish. “It’s power-washing, removing litter, removing debris, getting graffiti, trying to get the stations in the best shape we can get them in,” said Andrew Busch, a spokesperson for the transit agency.

Erie-Torresdale is the tenth station on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines that has been cleaned using the extended time method.

Busch said the cleaning is a part of preparation for what they hope is more riders returning to SEPTA. “It’s obviously a trend that we are looking to build upon as we move into September and into the fall,” Busch said.