In a bid to speed up transit commutes, Philly to test bus-only lanes in Center City

Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will break ground Monday on a project to create twin bus-only lanes along Market Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Center City.

The lane restriping will run between 20th and 15th streets and is part of an 18-month pilot project that will see auto traffic reduced from three lanes to two, with the remaining right-most travel lane on each street prioritized for bus access. The lanes will close Monday. Cars will still be able to cross the bus lane to access parking at the curb or take right turns.

The streets were selected due to the high frequency of bus usage: Thirteen different lines converge along the two stretches.

Half of the people using both streets are bus riders, according to the city. Christopher Puchalsky, director of policy at the City’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability said the bus-only lanes would help increase transit efficiency, reduce congestion, and help make the city’s transportation system more equitable.