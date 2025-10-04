Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

More than 1,000 Philadelphians have signed a petition advocating for a safer Fairmount Park. The demand comes weeks after Harry Fenton, a popular cycling advocate in the city, was killed while riding his bike in the park.

Bike Action Philly, partnering with nine other organizations in the city, launched the petition — “Demand a Safer Fairmount Park” — on Sept. 22. Dave Talone, an organizer with the group, spearheaded the campaign.

“We really want a safer Fairmount Park for all users, which means pedestrians, wheelchair users, bikers and even people in cars,” Talone said. “Nobody should die in traffic violence in the park.”

The organization is looking for infrastructure changes in the popular Philly recreation destination. According to research conducted by Bike Action Philly, there have been at least 41 fatalities in or along the perimeter of Fairmount Park since 2019.

Talone said traffic calming would be the first improvement on his list to make the park safer. This urban planning technique employs primarily physical impediments to slow down and reduce the amount of traffic in a given area through the use of speed bumps, narrowed lanes and modal filters.

“They could put that in tomorrow if they wanted to,” Talone said.

Advocates are also calling for an overall speed reduction in the park, bringing the speed limit down from 35 mph to 25 mph. The city implemented the same decrease two years ago on Kelly Drive. John Boyle, research director at Bike Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, said that the roads in Fairmount Park have been “overbuilt” for cars and “built for speed.”

Boyle wants Philadelphia to follow the example set by other cities when it comes to park safety. Notably, in 2022, Los Angeles closed a road in Griffith Park that commuters commonly used to avoid freeway congestion following the death of a cyclist.

“Really making their parks for people, with cars as guests to get there and visit, but not drive through,” Boyle said.

Part of Vision Zero Philadelphia’s High Injury Network of dangerous roads in the city, Belmont Avenue has seen a number of crashes and eight fatalities over the past six years, according to Talone.