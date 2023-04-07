This spring cleanup, Philly is removing abandoned bikes across the city

The nonprofit’s goal is, “to get more people on bikes,” said Brunet, and to make sure that riders can do so safely. The organization advocates for bike infrastructure and hosts riding workshops. In March, they mobilized volunteers to go out and tag abandoned bicycles, using data from 311 reports, as part of a coordinating effort with the Department of Streets and the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability.

In total, volunteers tagged 77 bikes and were able to confirm that 535 of the submitted requests to remove abandoned bikes were no longer active. Bikes are tagged for 10 days, which gives owners the chance to make sure their bike wasn’t tagged in error. Philadelphia City Code allows bikes to be parked at any specific location for a maximum of 10 days. After that, they are considered to be “abandoned” and “inoperable.”

The Bicycle Coalition recommends that cyclists lock up their bikes using a U-Lock and cable that secures the wheels, frames and seat to the parking structure, and says that how a bike is locked can mean the difference between keeping it safe, or putting it at risk of being stolen.

“As a rule of thumb, I would just not leave it out overnight,” said Brunet. She also swears by double-checking that “the structure that you’re connecting your bike to is solid.” That means making sure the pole or frame is actually anchored into the ground.