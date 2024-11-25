This iconic trolley bridge in Fairmount Park is getting restored

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The iconic skew arch bridge that crosses over the Trolley Trail in west Fairmount Park is getting some much-needed TLC.

Conservation specialists with the Fairmount Park Conservancy are restoring missing bricks that have fallen out of the more than century-old structure and cleaning off graffiti, and volunteers are removing invasive plants.

“[It’s] actually part of the special ephemera of Fairmount Park, that sometimes you’re walking through the park and you see these stone structures,” said Tara Rasheed, senior director of capital projects at the Fairmount Park Conservancy. “It hasn’t had the attention that it’s needed for more than 100 years.”