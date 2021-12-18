Free at-home COVID tests kits available in New Jersey

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey residents can now test for COVID-19 in the comfort of their homes.

State officials announced they have partnered with Vault Medical Services to provide free, in-home COVID saliva tests.

“This new program increases the availability and accessibility of testing, particularly for those who may not be able to get to a testing site,” said Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli. “This federally-funded, in-home alternative helps expand testing options for anyone who needs it.”

The test can be requested at learn.vaulthealth.com/nj. No credit card information is needed, and an email address is not required.