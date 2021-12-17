Philadelphia health clinics will continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson shot, albeit with new warnings, after a recent recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that most Americans should be given the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Advisors to the CDC voted unanimously to downgrade recommending the J&J vaccine because in rare cases it can cause serious blood clots. However, they stopped short of advising against its use altogether.

“Individuals who are unable or unwilling to receive an mRNA vaccine will continue to have access to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine,” said James Garrow, communications director for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

However, the Department will recommend the other vaccines, “especially to people at high risk for this blood clotting side effect,” said Garrow.

The clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with that risk and also appear more effective, said advisers to the CDC.