Hospitals across Pa. are overflowing with mostly unvaccinated patients

But he emphasizes they’re doing everything they can not to cut back on general care.

“We think cutting back on other care, in the long term, can cause people to delay care,” he said. “We don’t think you have as good outcomes when you delay care. So, we’re making every effort to make sure that the current surge doesn’t affect our ability to take care of non-COVID patients.”

Penn State Health and Geisinger have both reported their hospitals are operating over 100 percent capacity.

Deborah Addo, Chief Operating Officer at Penn State Health, said medical facilities are using what they call Command Center teams to keep their hospital operations as efficient as possible.

“This allows our team to get together twice a day, to really examine, ‘What are we seeing? What patients potentially can be discharged? Which are the patients that need to come in immediately? How can we better manage those patients?’” she said.

Amid the latest COVID-19 surge, public health experts point to vaccination and booster shots to ensure the best protection against hospitalization and severe cases of the disease.

Of the roughly 165 patients Penn State is treating for coronavirus – more than 80 percent are unvaccinated.