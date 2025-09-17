Pa. House Democrats consider ‘magic mushrooms’ as mental health treatment

This story originally appeard on WITF.

When Manheim Township firefighter Ryan Gardill returned in 2011 from serving in Afghanistan, he was no longer the same man he had been when he left.

A prior marriage and child custody case both “fell apart,” leading Gardill to seek help within his service branch, the U.S. Marine Corps, which deemed him unfit for duty in 2013. After two years of treatments for depression and post-traumatic stress failed to help, Gardill said his wife intervened to prevent him from taking his own life.

“I now take my experiences and what I went through to try and advocate to those around me that this is a serious issue,” Gardill told a panel of state lawmakers Tuesday. “It’s a silent issue. It’s not talked about. There is a stigma, but we can get through the stigma and work our way through all of this.”

Gardill, working as a support coordinator at Pennsylvania’s firefighters association, testified before the House Democrats’ policy committee in support of alternative methods to treating depression and post-traumatic stress injury. Specifically, Gardill spoke about the benefits of taking very small amounts of psilocybin, a chemical often found in mushrooms, particularly the types referred to as “magic mushrooms” because of their hallucinatory effects.

“In my line of work, we use unconventional tools to fix a complex problem, and I feel that mental health is the complex problem that we need to use unconventional methods on,” Gardill said. He told a reporter that he had not personally used psilocybin.

Gardill’s testimony fell upon encouraging ears.

Many of the Democrats spoke in support of bipartisan legislation introduced in May by Delaware County state Reps. Jennifer O’Mara, a Democrat, and Craig Williams, a Republican, to legalize psilocybin treatments in Pennsylvania, but only if they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and rescheduled by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

O’Mara and Williams wrote in a memo to legislators that they see legal use of psilocybin “on the horizon” and that their proposal would ensure “timely access to groundbreaking new treatments” once they could become available.