Additional CDC data shows that suicide rates among people aged 10-24 rose by up to 62% between 2007 through 2021. Suicide rates among teens and young adults aged 15-19 have increased by 57% between 2009 through 2017.

In May, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a stark warning about the current youth mental health crisis, naming long exposure to social media as a main culprit.

But Pew attributes the rise in mental health issues to a multitude of socioeconomic stressors that children and adolescents are experiencing. Among them are interruptions of social life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence, and drug overdose deaths — issues especially pertinent to Philadelphians.

In a statement, Kristin Romens, project director of The Pew Charitable Trusts’ Fund for Health and Human Services, said that, “Philadelphia’s children deserve the very best care to support their emotional well-being,” particularly for Black and Latino Philadelphians.

Romens also praised the work of this year’s grantees in demonstrating evidence-based treatment that uses cultural competency and trauma-informed care to solve the youth mental health crisis.

“Whether the organizations are planning to expand to physical locations in new neighborhoods or create innovative ways to attract and retain a diverse workforce within the public mental health system,” she said, “all recognize the dire need to have treatment and services meet people where they are, using culturally relevant, multilingual, and trauma-informed approaches.”

Center for Families and Relationships (CFAR) is the recipient of $1.8 million in grant funds from The Pew Charitable Trusts Fund — the second largest award of the five nonprofits. CFAR’s CEO, Jordan Brogan, said that Pew’s funding would help bolster the nonprofit’s infrastructure, including plans to open a new facility in the future.

“What we really were looking to do is help expand our organization by opening another site in Philadelphia and in the counties to help provide more access for children and families to receive services,” she said.

CFAR, located in Northeast Philadelphia along Bustleton Ave, originally opened as what Brogan called a “mom-and-pop-like therapy shop” in 1994. The organization now serves up to 700 Philadelphians per week and now provides mental services ranging from outpatient mental health and trauma-informed counseling services.

The pandemic, Brogan said, was the most challenging time period for the organization.

“It was really difficult, if I’m being honest,” she said. “We were never able to provide telehealth services prior to COVID. We were having very strict rules around how sessions need to look, and they needed to be done in the physical space.”