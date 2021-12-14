Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The vaccination rate among New Jersey state employees is high, and now mirrors the rest of the Garden State, health officials said Monday.

According to state data, at least 70% of the public workforce across 50 agencies is fully vaccinated; 43 of those agencies report full vaccination rates for employees at or above 75%.

Gov. Phil Murphy said at his weekly COVID briefing his administration is working to get more employees vaccinated, but he is satisfied with where the numbers are for now.

“It’s a good start, but it’s going to get better; it needs to get better,” he said.

The governor said “a significant number” of state workers have received their first shot, while others have opted for weekly testing. He added as offices are ramping up, his administration is working with agencies to refine reporting their data.

“We continue working with agencies and our public employees’ union partners to ensure full compliance with vaccination and testing protocols and, most importantly, providing guidance to and ensuring that agencies are working with local health departments to follow public health practices in preventing transmission in the workplace,” Murphy said.