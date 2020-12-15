New Jersey administers state’s 1st COVID-19 vaccine to nurse

An emergency room nurse at Newark’s University Hospital on Tuesday became the first in New Jersey to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Maritza Beniquez said it was her birthday as the vaccination was administered.

“I couldn’t wait for this moment,” Beniquez said.

Gov. Phil Murphy and other officials were on hand at the hospital, where health care workers will be given the vaccine produced by Pfizer.

Murphy called the development “the first drops in a really big bucket” but also called it “a day worth celebrating.”