Gov. Phil Murphy said his administration expects schools to return to full-time, in-person instruction when the 2021-2022 school year begins in September. Noting that remote learning has not worked for all students, the governor said that keeping students and educators out of the physical classroom is not going to move them forward.

“We know there are students across our state who have fallen behind due to the burden and stress of remote learning,” Murphy said, “and it is time to stem this tide before more students fall away.”

Acting State Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan added that time away from the classroom is detrimental for students.

“The more time a student spends away from in-person instructional time, the greater the risk of learning loss and of social, emotional, and mental health impacts for our students,” she said, adding that English language-learners, students of color, and students with disabilities will be among those who bear the brunt of the setbacks that she notes “will not be spread evenly among all students.”