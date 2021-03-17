Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Camden County has administered more than 186,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, with appointments at both county-run sites currently booked through the fall.

The sites at Camden County College in Blackwood and the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center in Camden are booked through October, according to county spokesperson Dan Keashen.

He adds that the Blackwood site has had a no-show rate of only about 2% over the last two weeks. The Kroc Center has been in operation for about a month and has vaccinated 2,300 residents so far.

Keashen said appointments are confirmed the day of and adds that anyone age 65 and older is being prioritized for sooner appointments that become available as a result of others not being able to make appointments.