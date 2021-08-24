Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials on Tuesday are kicking off a series of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Camden schools.

Hosted by the Camden City School District, in partnership with the state Department of Health and Bell Rexall Pharmacy, the clinics are open to all district students and their families, plus city residents and workers.

Superintendent Katrina McCombs said that, with the success of the first on-site vaccination day last month, the district “realized how comfortable our families felt when the vaccination clinics were hosted in our schools.”