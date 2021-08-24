Camden schools to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students, families, and residents
New Jersey officials on Tuesday are kicking off a series of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Camden schools.
Hosted by the Camden City School District, in partnership with the state Department of Health and Bell Rexall Pharmacy, the clinics are open to all district students and their families, plus city residents and workers.
Superintendent Katrina McCombs said that, with the success of the first on-site vaccination day last month, the district “realized how comfortable our families felt when the vaccination clinics were hosted in our schools.”
The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to people ages 12 and older. A parent and/or guardian must be present for students under 18. Families can access free transportation to and from the clinics by calling 855-568-0545 or 211.
The vaccine clinics come as New Jersey has implemented new coronavirus mitigation efforts, including mandating that all school personnel — from preschool to high school — be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, or get tested weekly. The same is true for all state employees, as well as faculty and staff at state colleges and universities.
The Federal Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval for Pfizer’s two-shot COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 16 and up. Pfizer’s vaccine, approved for emergency use in ages 12 to 15, remains the only vaccine approved for teens at all. Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines remain under emergency authorization, for adults only.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 24, more than 10.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 5.3 million New Jerseyans fully vaccinated.
The Camden vaccine clinics will take place at various schools through Sept. 2:
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Veterans Memorial Family School
800 N. 26th St.
8 a.m. – noon, 4–7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson High School
3100 Federal St.
8 a.m. – noon, 4–7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Morgan Village Middle School
990 Morgan Blvd
8 a.m. – noon, 4–7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson High School
3100 Federal St.
8 a.m. – noon, 4–7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Catto Family School
3100 Westfield Avenue
8 a.m. – noon, 4–7 p.m.
Davis Family School
3425 Cramer St.
8 a.m. – noon, 4–7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Dudley Family School
2250 Berwick St.
8 a.m. – noon, 4–7 p.m.
Morgan Village Middle School
990 Morgan Blvd.
8 a.m. – noon, 4–7 p.m.
