Philly to announce first winners of COVID vaccine sweepstakes this week

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The first of three drawings in Philly’s vaccine sweepstakes is today, but the winners won’t be announced until later this week. That’s because it could take time for the city to reach potential winners who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city has $400,000 in giveaways, including cash prizes. Every vaccinated person in the city is eligible for the drawing, but half the prizes are set aside for ZIP codes where fewer than 50% of residents have received at least one shot.

“The idea of this is we are selecting from the lower vaccinated ZIP codes in the city and really trying to motivate people who maybe are still thinking about getting that shot, are still sitting on the fence, or are just too busy and haven’t gotten to it to come out because they could win up to $50,000,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.