Lead and mercury are just some of the toxins found in a mound of debris that’s been growing in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood for the past three years, according to a county health official.

The pile, which stands at least two stories high, is blocked off by corrugated metal fencing. However, residents say the fencing does little to keep the contaminated dirt from blowing into the neighborhood on dry days like Thursday. Once rain falls, the dirt turns into a mud that seeps into the neighborhood’s storm drains.

Also on site is a 500-gallon underground storage tank for fuel, which property owners have failed to properly close for two decades. If not closed in the right way, these tanks could leak gasoline into the surrounding soil and groundwater, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

“This would not happen in no other communities — Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Haddonfield,” said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, who added that the neglect of the property is an example of environmental racism.

City leaders argue Camden has served as a location to place undesirable projects that would be strongly opposed elsewhere. Illegal dumping is also a major problem in the city, which spends about $4 million each year cleaning it up.