WHYY and the Coopers Ferry Partnership launched an essay contest in November to give Camden residents a chance to envision a city without illegal dumping. This is one of the winning essays.

Illegal dumping — which decreases property value and demoralizes residents — is counterproductive to the redevelopment we see all over Camden. As a Camden resident, illegal dumping makes me feel annoyed, furious, and sad.

At a time when we are spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s essential that our surroundings are free of debris, hazardous materials, and waste. We all deserve to live in neighborhoods that look hopeful, not abandoned. Illegal dumping makes me sad because of all the hard work going into creating a city that’s prosperous and which provides new opportunities for residents.

If you take a drive down one of our major streets, like Broadway, the new Joint Health Science Center and other new construction make Camden a city you want to live in. And if you take a stroll by the waterfront, you’ll see new buildings, such as 11 Cooper Street Apartments and the Hilton Garden Inn. These are areas in Camden that give our residents hope and prove that Camden is, indeed, rising. I believe that our surroundings matter, or at least increase the probability of success.

The city of Camden spends up to $4 million annually cleaning up illegal dump sites. These funds could be better spent on initiatives that support and promote environmental health in our communities.