WHYY and the Cooper’s Ferry Partnership launched an essay contest in November to give Camden residents a chance to envision a city without illegal dumping. This is one of the winning essays.

___

Broken bottles litter the ground like old, dirty snow left unplowed. A dingy mattress, a stained vintage dresser, toppled-over piles of busted tires, exploding cotton from seat cushions, construction material, and other non-biodegradable waste.

As I walk past an alley, I am choked by toxic fumes, like rotten feces and steamed mildew radiating from the illegal dumping of trash, which has been left unaddressed behind an abandoned house. I continue my journey past a remote street with no houses. Half the street features a tall cement wall covered in graffiti. The other half is overshadowed by overgrown trees in distress.

What was once a beautiful sight of orange Daylilies, white vibrant Penstemon digitalis — more commonly known as Beardtongue flowers — and four successful businesses, has become another dumping area for trash. The city of Camden spends up to $4 million each year cleaning up trash that is illegally dumped on our streets and open spaces. This is not only aesthetically displeasing, but according to the broken windows theory proposed by Coles & Kelling, it is a gateway to increased crime.

Furthermore, these dumping areas have become highly polluted. This unacceptable act of illegally dumping trash has become a common practice in the community. It is with this alarming reality that we race to resolve an issue so often downplayed and ignored.