No indoor dining a ‘devastating blow’ to Jersey Shore, boardwalk association says

Business owners in Ocean City say New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to not restart indoor dining could cause severe economic harm to boardwalk restaurants.

The governor announced Monday that indoor dining, previously set to begin on July 2, will not return for an indefinite period of time.

Murphy said the combination of coronavirus spikes in cases in other states, “the instances of knucklehead behavior” at some Garden State establishments, and the danger of sedentary indoor activity drove the decision.

The Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association decried Murphy’s proclamation, saying that there is a limited window for revenue at boardwalk restaurants and that the governor “slammed it shut.”