Wildwood cancels July 4 fireworks due to disregard for coronavirus guidelines
A public disregard for coronavirus safety guidelines has led to the cancellation of Independence Day fireworks in Wildwood, officials announced.
The decision was made in the interest of public safety, according to a joint news release from the city and the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.
“Wildwood is ready, willing and able to produce a spectacular fireworks show,” said Mayor Pete Byron. “However, as we’ve seen with the delay of opening indoor dining this week, the public is not adequately following COVID-19 public safety rules such as social distancing.”
Byron added that the decision was also made to protect the summer economy.
“We can’t take a chance that Wildwood sees a spike in cases and shuts down our businesses who have already suffered immensely due to closures,” he said.
Officials said July 4 is traditionally the busiest day of the year in Wildwood. Nearby Ocean City announced last week the cancellation of July 4 fireworks, citing the “health and safety” of the community.
Outdoor amusement and water parks in New Jersey are set to open on July 2. Some health guidelines include 50% capacity limits, six-foot social distancing, and face coverings for staff and customers.
As of July 29, Cape May County has recorded 750 confirmed COVID-19 cases.