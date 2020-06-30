Wildwood cancels July 4 fireworks due to disregard for coronavirus guidelines

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

A public disregard for coronavirus safety guidelines has led to the cancellation of Independence Day fireworks in Wildwood, officials announced.

The decision was made in the interest of public safety, according to a joint news release from the city and the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.

“Wildwood is ready, willing and able to produce a spectacular fireworks show,” said Mayor Pete Byron. “However, as we’ve seen with the delay of opening indoor dining this week, the public is not adequately following COVID-19 public safety rules such as social distancing.”