Ocean City, N.J. cancels July 4 fireworks, ‘Night in Venice’ boat parade

Two traditions in Ocean City won’t happen this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Jay Gillian announced Monday that he and city officials decided to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks and the Night in Venice boat parade.

In a statement, the mayor said that he had hoped to preserve the events.

“But with the enormous influx of people we’ve seen over the past few weeks and with the governor still prohibiting mass gatherings and dense crowds, we do not believe it would be responsible to continue with these popular events,” he said in part. “The health and safety of everybody who loves Ocean City will always be our top priority.”